Astros' Jake Marisnick: Not starting Monday

Marisnick is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

Marisnick started three of the Astros' opening four games, all against left-handed pitchers. Derek Fisher will start in Marisnick's place, just as he did last time Houston faced a righty. It's possible that Marisnick and Fisher will be platooning, with Marisnick on the short side as the right-handed hitter. The playing-time split should become clearer over the next few days, as the Astros are currently projected to face righties in their next nine games.