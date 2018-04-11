Astros' Jake Marisnick: Out against right-hander

Marisnick is not in the lineup against the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.

With right-hander Kyle Gibson toeing the rubber for Minnesota, Marisnick will retreat to the bench in favor of Derek Fisher. Marisnick has only started one game this season against a righty, and will likely remain in a platoon for the foreseeable future.

