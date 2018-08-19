Astros' Jake Marisnick: Progressing quickly through rehab
Marisnick (groin) could head out on a rehab assignment by the end of Houston's road trip, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The Astros are in Seattle to start the week and finish up against the Angels over the weekend.
Marisnick is feeling so good that he and manager A.J. Hinch provided some fun for the team when the two held a race in the outfield prior to Sunday's series finale in Oakland. At the time of Marisnick's groin injury, MRI results were not favorable, and Hinch indicated the outfielder would be "out for a while." But the messaging has changed since then, as the manager hinted at a looming rehab assignment. "He's responding very favorably to the work that he's doing," Hinch said. "I think we'll be pretty aggressive in Seattle with hopes we can get him out playing (on a rehab assignment) by the end of this road trip, it would be nice." Per general manager Jeff Luhnow, the goal is still to bring back Marisnick when rosters expand Sept. 1.
