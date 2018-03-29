Astros' Jake Marisnick: Provides insurance with solo shot

Marisnick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

After hitting a career-high 16 homers with a .496 slugging percentage and .343 wOBA last year, it was encouraging to see Marisnick leave the yard Opening Day. He also offers stolen-base upside, and hitting in the Houston lineup is another value boost. While there is some sneaky upside for deeper settings, Marisnick is unlikely to be an everyday player and recorded a career-worst 34.7 strikeout percentage in 2017.