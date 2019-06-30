Astros' Jake Marisnick: Provides key insurance runs

Marisnick registered a base hit and two RBI in a pinch-hit appearance Sunday against the Mariners.

Marisnick was called upon in the bottom of the eighth inning with a pair of runners on base, and he came through with a single to right field, extending Houston's lead to four. The 28-year-old has picked up a base knock in each of his last three contests, driving in four over that brief stretch.

