Astros' Jake Marisnick: Reaches deal with Astros

Marisnick and the Astros avoided arbitration with a one-year deal on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The specifics of the deal are not yet public. Marisnick continued his bench role for the Astros last season, playing capable defense in center field but providing very little (a .211/.275/.399 line in 235 plate appearances) with his bat.

