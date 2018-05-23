Astros' Jake Marisnick: Recalled from Triple-A
Marisnick was called up to the Astros on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Marisnick has struggled at the big-league level through 34 games this season, as he's batting .141/.151/.282 with three home runs and seven RBI. He'll take the place of Josh Reddick (leg) who's headed to the disabled list. Marisnick will likely share time in right field with Tony Kemp until Reddick returns from injury.
