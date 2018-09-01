Astros' Jake Marisnick: Rejoins Astros

Marisnick (groin) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

Marisnick returns to the Astros on Saturday as expected following a four-game rehab stint. The 27-year-old has been sidelined with the groin injury since early August. Marisnick has struggled at the plate this season with a .217/.279/.411 slash line in 191 plate appearances in the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories