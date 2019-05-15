Astros' Jake Marisnick: Rejoins lineup

Marisnick (elbow) is starting in center field and hitting ninth Wednesday against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Marisnick is good to go after taking a pitch off his elbow earlier in the week. The outfielder is slashing .297/.348/.563 with four homers and three stolen bases in 32 games (69 plate appearances) this season.

