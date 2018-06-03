Astros' Jake Marisnick: Returns to bench Sunday

Marisnick is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.

Marisnick had started the Astros' last four games in center field, going 3-for-11 with an RBI in those contests. He'll hit the bench Sunday in favor of Tony Kemp, who offers less defensive aptitude at the position than Marisnick but superior contact and on-base skills.

More News
Our Latest Stories