Astros' Jake Marisnick: Returns to big leagues

Marisnick will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Marisnick has been toiling around at the Triple-A level since the middle of July, during which he's slashed .341/.400/.591 with four RBI and three stolen bases for Fresno. His playing time with the Astros will likely depend on the status of George Springer, who was forced to leave Tuesday's game with a left shoulder injury. In the event that Springer requires a stint on the DL, Marisnick may receive a decent chunk of time in center field. Otherwise, he will serve as additional outfield depth behind Springer, Tony Kemp, Josh Reddick and Kyle Tucker. Across 71 games with Houston this year, he's hit just .192 with a .595 OPS.

