Astros' Jake Marisnick: Returns to big leagues
Marisnick will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Marisnick has been toiling around at the Triple-A level since the middle of July, during which he's slashed .341/.400/.591 with four RBI and three stolen bases for Fresno. His playing time with the Astros will likely depend on the status of George Springer, who was forced to leave Tuesday's game with a left shoulder injury. In the event that Springer requires a stint on the DL, Marisnick may receive a decent chunk of time in center field. Otherwise, he will serve as additional outfield depth behind Springer, Tony Kemp, Josh Reddick and Kyle Tucker. Across 71 games with Houston this year, he's hit just .192 with a .595 OPS.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...