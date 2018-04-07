Astros' Jake Marisnick: Returns to lineup Saturday

Marisnick will bat ninth and start in center field Saturday against the Padres, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Marisnick was on the bench three of the last four games and Saturday's start is his first of the season against a right-handed starter. The 27-year-old is 3-for-19 with two home runs thus far in 2018 and may continue to see inconsistent starting opportunities against right-handers.