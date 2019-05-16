Astros' Jake Marisnick: Returns with two RBI

Marisnick (elbow) went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Tigers.

Marisnick did significant damage from the bottom of the batting order, supplying an RBI single in the second inning before capping the scoring with his triple to score Robinson Chirinos in the eighth inning. He's hitting .313 over 67 at bats this season, with four homers and 15 runs scored. Marisnick is still effectively the fourth outfielder for the Astros, but he's making it hard to ignore the way he's been hitting in May (9-for-22, two homers and two steals in 12 games).