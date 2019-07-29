Astros' Jake Marisnick: Ruling on appeal looms

A ruling on Marisnick's appeal of a two-game suspension is expected some time this week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Marisnick appealed the suspension levied at him for his role in a collision with Jonathan Lucroy on July 7. The hearing was held last week, but a decision has not yet been reached.

