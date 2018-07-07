Astros' Jake Marisnick: Sent down to Fresno

Marisnick was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

He'll make room for prospect Kyle Tucker on the active roster. Marisnick hit just .190/.235/.359 with seven home runs, 19 RBI and a pair of stolen bases in 68 games before his demotion. Look for him to rejoin the Astros later this summer.

