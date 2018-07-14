Astros' Jake Marisnick: Shipped to minors

Marisnick was sent to Triple-A Fresno on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Marisnick hit just .192 with seven homers and 19 RBI over 70 games with the big club this season. He'll be sent to the Grizzlies to make room for the return of Gerrit Cole from the bereavement list.

