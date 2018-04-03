Astros' Jake Marisnick: Sits for second straight day
Marisnick is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
This marks the second consecutive game in which Marisnick will not start. He started three of the team's first four games, but could only amass two hits in that span (though they were both home runs). To replace him, Derek Fisher will join George Springer and Josh Reddick in the starting outfield.
