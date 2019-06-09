Astros' Jake Marisnick: Sits in favor of Straw

Marisnick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Marisnick seems to have fallen into a timeshare arrangement in center field with Myles Straw, who will start for the sixth time in nine games. Manager AJ Hinch ultimately ride the hotter bat between the two players until the team gets George Springer (hamstring) back from the 10-day injured list. Since his four-game hitting streak came to an end May 19, Marisnick is slashing .161/.266/.339 while striking out 29.2 percent of the time.