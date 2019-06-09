Astros' Jake Marisnick: Sits in favor of Straw
Marisnick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Marisnick seems to have fallen into a timeshare arrangement in center field with Myles Straw, who will start for the sixth time in nine games. Manager AJ Hinch ultimately ride the hotter bat between the two players until the team gets George Springer (hamstring) back from the 10-day injured list. Since his four-game hitting streak came to an end May 19, Marisnick is slashing .161/.266/.339 while striking out 29.2 percent of the time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...