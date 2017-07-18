Astros' Jake Marisnick: Smashes 11th homer Monday
Marisnick went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer Monday against the Mariners.
Marisnick picked up a run and an RBI for the third consecutive contest, upping his season line to .259/.335/.531. Expect the center fielder to move up from ninth in the batting order before long if he keeps slugging like this.
More News
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Uses legs to score•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Three hits Tuesday•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Comes off bench, cranks three-run shot•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Ties career high in homers•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Joins sixth-inning party•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...