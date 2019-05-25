Astros' Jake Marisnick: Sparks offense in win

Marisnick went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

He took Chris Sale deep to lead off the third inning, Marisnick's sixth homer of the year, and also brought home a run in the fourth on a fielder's choice. He's started nine straight games, hitting .258 (8-for-31) over that stretch with two homers and five RBI, but the hamstring injury George Springer suffered Friday could ensure Marisnick remains in the lineup for a while even if he isn't producing big numbers at the plate.