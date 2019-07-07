Astros' Jake Marisnick: Starts for injured Brantley

Marisnick started in place of the injured Michael Brantley (hamstring) and went hitless in four at-bats in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Angels.

Josh Reddick moved to left field in place of Brantley while Marisnick started in center with George Springer in right. Brantley's injury does not appear to be serious, so this looks like a short stay in the starting lineup for Marisnick, who started for the first time in five games.