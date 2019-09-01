Astros' Jake Marisnick: Starts for resting Brantley

Marisnick started in center field and went 0-for-3 win Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Marisnick slotted into the lineup with Michael Brantley getting a breather. He continues to spot start three-to-four times a week, but the light-hitting outfielder is batting .221/.268/.338 since the All-Star break.

More News
Our Latest Stories