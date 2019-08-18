Astros' Jake Marisnick: Starts for slumping Reddick
Marisnick started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Athletics.
Marisnick entered the starting lineup in place of a struggling Josh Reddick, who is batting .184 since the start of July. George Springer slid over to right field to take Reddick's spot in the field while Marisnick got his at-bats. Marisnick hasn't done much at the plate either, posting a .665 OPS since the All-Star break, so the Astros may look to top prospect Kyle Tucker for a permanent solution in right should Reddick remain cold.
