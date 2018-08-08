Astros' Jake Marisnick: Starts in center field Tuesday

Marisnick started in center field in place of the injured George Springer (thumb) and went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

Springer has been placed on the disabled list, but manager A.J. Hinch feels he'll be back in the minimum 10 days. Marisnick should see the bulk of at-bats in center field until Springer's return. Marisnick is 6-for-15 with two home runs, four RBI and two stolen bases since being called up from Triple-A Fresno six games ago.