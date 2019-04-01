Astros' Jake Marisnick: Supplies offense

Marisnick went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Marisnick started in place of Michael Brantley (rest) and provided the lone offense for Houston out of the nine hole. He had two of the Astros' three hits. He's belted double-digit homers in each of the last two seasons, which isn't bad for a part-time player, but Marisnick doesn't make enough consistent contact to be fantasy relevant. He has just one season with an OPS higher than .674.

