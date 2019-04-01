Astros' Jake Marisnick: Supplies offense
Marisnick went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
Marisnick started in place of Michael Brantley (rest) and provided the lone offense for Houston out of the nine hole. He had two of the Astros' three hits. He's belted double-digit homers in each of the last two seasons, which isn't bad for a part-time player, but Marisnick doesn't make enough consistent contact to be fantasy relevant. He has just one season with an OPS higher than .674.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...