Astros' Jake Marisnick: Suspension upheld

Marisnick's two-game suspension and fine were upheld Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Marisnick was hit with a two-game ban for colliding with Jonathan Lucroy at the plate back on July 7, but the suspension had been on hold due to his appeal. He'll now miss Tuesday and Wednesday's games in Cleveland and will be back in action Thursday. He hasn't started a game in over a week, so the Astros' starting outfielders for the next two games were always likely to be Michael Brantley, George Springer and Josh Reddick regardless of the results of the appeal.

