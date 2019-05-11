Astros' Jake Marisnick: Swats third homer

Marisnick went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

His third inning shot off Lance Lynn gave Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen all the offense they would need. Marisnick is now slashing .288/.333/.525 through 63 plate appearances, giving him an OPS nearly 200 points higher than his career .660 mark, but his playing time will remain erratic on a stacked Astros roster.