Astros' Jake Marisnick: Swipes seventh base
Marisnick went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.
Marisnick found himself at the center of controversy in the sixth inning after Noe Ramirez drilled him with a pitch in the back, setting off a verbal confrontation between Albert Pujols and the Astros dugout. The issue at hand was clearly the possibility that the offending pitch was intentional after Marisnick ran over Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy in the last game between the two teams. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and no punches were thrown, with Marisnick extracting a bit of payback by stealing second base following the hit-by-pitch. The theft was his seventh of the season to go along with a .250/.312/.463 slash line and eight home runs.
