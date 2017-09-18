Play

Astros' Jake Marisnick: Undergoes thumb surgery

Marisnick joined his teammates in the clubhouse Sunday after undergoing surgery to repair his fractured thumb, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Marisnick's expected to be out 6-to-8 weeks, so he'd have to be a quick healer to have a chance of appearing in the postseason.

