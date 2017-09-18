Astros' Jake Marisnick: Undergoes thumb surgery
Marisnick joined his teammates in the clubhouse Sunday after undergoing surgery to repair his fractured thumb, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Marisnick's expected to be out 6-to-8 weeks, so he'd have to be a quick healer to have a chance of appearing in the postseason.
More News
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Diagnosed with fractured right thumb•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Headed back to see doctors•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Removed with thumb injury•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Gets heave-ho Sunday•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...