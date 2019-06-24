Astros' Jake Marisnick: Window shutting on starting role

Marisnick went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Yankees.

Marisnick started for the 20th time in the last 26 contests as the primary fill-in for George Springer (hamstring) in center field. With news that Springer is likely to return Tuesday, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, Marisnick's window for consistent at-bats should be closing. During Springer's absence, Marisnick batted .209 (14-for-67) with two home runs, seven RBI and three stolen bases.

