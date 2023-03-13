Meyers is dealing with a hamstring injury, but he's expected to play in one of the Astros' split squad games Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meyers has been going through a learning curve this spring with the new pitch clock, but he seems to be getting the hang of it. After struggling to maintain a consistent role down the stretch in 2022, he'll look to prove his worth early in the 2023 campaign as a utility man in the outfield. This spring, Meyers is batting .267 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored over 15 at-bats.