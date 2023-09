Meyers went 2-for-4 with one triple, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Royals.

Making only his second start since Sept. 1, it was Meyers' first multi-hit effort since Aug. 26 and his first homer since Aug. 6. With Houston currently at full health, Meyers will continue to struggle to gain at-bats as he remains buried deep in the Astros depth chart.