Meyers went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Mariners.

Meyers has been inconsistent while filling in as Houston's primary center fielder in the absence of Chas McCormick (back), though he now has a pair of hits in each of his last two starts. Across his prior seven starts, he had recorded only three hits in 25 at-bats while striking out at a 31 percent clip. Despite the inconsistency, Meyers still has a .321 wOBA with 10 runs scored and 10 RBI across 93 plate appearances on the season.