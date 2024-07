Meyers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over the Mariners.

Meyers took Ryne Stanek deep for a two-run shot in the top of the seventh to put Houston on top 3-2, giving the outfielder his third home run in his last five games. Meyers has also hit safely in six of his last eight contests, tallying six RBI and seven runs over that span. However, he's still batting just .151 (8-for-53) in July with one multi-hit performance.