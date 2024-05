Meyers went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's loss to the Brewers.

Meyers was the only Astro with multiple hits in the contest, and his fifth-inning solo homer plated one of the team's two runs. The outfielder has gone deep in back-to-back games and has gone 6-for-10 with four RBI over his past three contests. Meyers hit a career-high 10 long balls last season and is already halfway to that mark with five homers through 102 plate appearances this year.