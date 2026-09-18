Meyers suffered a season-ending left kneecap injury last week with Triple-A Sugar Land, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Meyers fouled a ball off his left kneecap Sept. 11 and was placed on the 7-day injured list the following day. After appearing in 100-plus regular-season games with the Astros the previous three seasons, Meyers spent the 2026 season split between the big leagues and minors. He slashed just .213/.268/.326 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, one stolen base and a 10:31 BB:K across 153 plate appearances for Houston. Meyers didn't fare much better in Triple-A, posting a .231 average and .639 OPS in 143 trips to the plate.