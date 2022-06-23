Meyers (shoulder) rejoined the Astros on Thursday for the start of their road trip in New York, but he has yet to be activated from the 60-day injured list, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Meyers' 20-day rehab window came to an end Wednesday, so he'll be in limbo for the time being while the Astros decide whether to option him to Triple-A Sugar Land upon activating him or to include him on the 26-man active roster. Though he slashed an unremarkable .188/.259/.271 during the first 13 games of his minor-league assignment, he closed his stint at Sugar Land with a bang Wednesday, going 4-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk. Ideally, the Astros would have Meyers continue to play regularly at Triple-A, but he could represent the team's best option in center field, which has been a revolving door of late. Jose Siri, Chas McCormick and Mauricio Dubon have all seen at least four starts at the position this month, and while Dubon has performed the best of the three, the Astros have a greater need for Dubon at shortstop while Jeremy Pena (thumb) is on the IL and while Aledmys Diaz (shoulder) is day-to-day.