The Astros and Meyers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.3 million contract Thursday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It's a substantial pay bump for Meyers, who was eligible for arbitration for the first time. The outfielder slashed .219/.286/.360 with 13 homers and 11 steals over 148 games for Houston in 2024 and should operate as its primary center fielder again in 2025.