Meyers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Meyers' third-inning solo home run off Max Scherzer was the Astros' only run until the ninth inning. Sunday's performance marked Meyers' first multi-hit game since June 29. The 28-year-old will take a .242/.312/.424 slash line, 10 homers and seven stolen bases into the All-Star break.