Meyers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Chas McCormick will get the nod in center field while Meyers takes a seat after he had started in each of the past four games while going 5-for-14 with a pair of extra-base hits. Since returning from the injured list May 8, McCormick has mustered a .712 OPS, while Meyers' OPS during that same stretch is more than 100 points higher (.827). Since he's performing better at the plate for the time being and is also a superior defender, Meyers should retain an edge over McCormick for playing time in center field.