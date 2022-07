Meyers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Though he'll give way to Mauricio Dubon in center field in the series finale, Meyers still looks to be locked in as a regular in the Houston outfield. In his eight games since returning June 24 from a season-opening stint on the 60-day injured list, Meyers has gone 8-for-29 (.276 average) with a home run, a double, six RBI and three runs.