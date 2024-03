Meyers has gone 2-for-6 with four walks and a double in four Grapefruit League games.

Meyers is expected to be the Astros' primary center fielder to begin the season, though he's struggled to keep the job in past opportunities. He's shown good patience at the plate early on in spring, walking four times while striking out just twice. In addition, his defense in center field defense will be a significant positive factor for consistent playing time.