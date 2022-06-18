Meyers (shoulder) may not join the active roster once his rehab assignment runs out next week but could remain in the minors instead, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meyers played regularly down the stretch last season, hitting .260/.323/.438 in 49 games. He's been out all year while recovering from November shoulder surgery, and he hasn't looked particularly good through his first 10 rehab games for Triple-A Sugar Land, hitting .229/.317/.343. It's possible he'll be optioned once his rehab assignment ends and will remain in Triple-A until he proves he's ready to return to the majors.