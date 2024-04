Meyers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meyers went 3-for-8 with a double, a walk, three RBI and a run while starting the first two games versus Texas, but he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Chas McCormick (hamstring) will handle center field after missing a couple games while Yordan Alvarez mans left field.