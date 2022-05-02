Astros general manager James Click suggested Sunday that a potential rehab assignment isn't imminent for Meyers, who is on the mend from shoulder surgery, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

At the start of spring training, multiple reports suggested Meyers was ahead of schedule in his recovery from November surgery to address a torn labrum, but the 25-year-old has yet to be cleared for game action six weeks later. Meyers still looks to be progressing in his rehab program, but he'll likely still needs to clear multiple steps in his throwing program before he's cleared to play the outfield. The Astros have yet to transfer Meyers to the 60-day injured list, which at least suggests the team believes he has a chance to make his season debut by the end of May.