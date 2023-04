Meyers will start in center field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Rays.

Meyers will enter the series opener at Tropicana Field riding a six-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 9-for-22 with a home run, two doubles, six RBI and four runs. The hot-hitting Meyers appears to have solidified himself as Houston's everyday center fielder in the absence of Chas McCormick (back); he'll be making his ninth consecutive start Monday.