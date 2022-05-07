site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Jake Meyers: Resumes hitting
By
RotoWire Staff
Meyers hit live pitching this week for the first time since undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Meyers has been out all year since undergoing the procedure in November. While he's taking steps in the right direction, he remains without a clear timetable.
