Meyers went 1-for-3 with a walk a double and two runs scored Sunday against the Athletics.

Meyers has been impressive since making his season debut June 24, tallying at least one hit in 12 of his 14 starts. That's led to a .314 average with 10 RBI and seven runs scored. Meyers has been Houston's primary center fielder in Houston since his return, but with both Yordan Alvarez (hand) and Michael Brantley (shoulder) sidelined, he should have an even clearer path to playing time in the short term.