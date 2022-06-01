Meyers (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Meyers has been on the injured list since the start of the regular season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. However, he's ramped up his intensity since mid-May and progressed to playing defense over the weekend. Although the 25-year-old is eligible to return at any point since he's on the 10-day injured list, he'll likely require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.