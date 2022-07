Meyers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Angels.

Meyers popped his first home run of the season in the bottom of the second inning. One frame later, he delivered a two-RBI single and came around to score on a Chas McCormick home run. Meyers continues to serve as Houston's primary centerfielder, and he has now tallied three multi-hit performances across seven games on the campaign.